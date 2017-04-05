Wrestlers clean up at tournament in Ajax

Nineteen members of the Kempenfelt Bay Wrestling Club were in Ajax on Saturday for an age-group tournament featuring top athletes.

The 2017 Durham Classic youth tournament, held at Pickering Secondary School, attracted more than 350 competitors from across Ontario and Quebec.

Barrie-area wrestlers who finished first in their class included Bronwyn MacGregor (bantam girls, 42 kilograms), Kierin DeGeer (novice boys, 29 kg), Gavin MacGregor (novice boys 39 kg) and Ivan Sorokine (tyke boys, 27 kg).

Second-place results went to Bodhi Ravelle (bantam boys, 56 kg), Robbie Dunbar (kids boys, 29.8 kg), Austin Brabant (novice boys, 39 kg) and Kierin DeGeer (kids boys, 31 kg).

Finishing in third place were Connor Rooney (bantam boys, 64 kg), Caius Hayes (bantam boys, 49 kg), Hannah Worth (bantam girls, 49 kg), Tyson McNeil (kids boys, 58.5 kg), Owen Rooney (kids boys, 48 kg), Tiernin Hayes (kids boys, 34.8 kg) and Spencer Brabant (novice boys, 33 kg).

Other local wrestlers participating were Vail Rambaran, Braeden Dunbar, Devon King and Torin Rambaran.

These and the other youth members of the K-Bay Wrestling Club will continue to practise as they prepare for the Ontario championships in a few weeks and the Canada-East tournament in early May.