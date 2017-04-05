Barrie residents will be asked to help steer the course for new roads in the city's south- end Thursday evening.

That's when a public information meeting will be held to present, and receive feedback, on design alternatives and infrastructure, including the McKay Road/Highway 400 interchange and the 400 crossing at Salem and Lockhart roads.

Alvaro Almuina, the city's project co-ordinator, says there are a broad range of factors being considered.

“It's just looking at alternatives, because that's what the class environmental assessment process is about,” he said. “Looking at different alternatives, evaluating the impact of those alternatives on the natural environment, on the social environment, the cost and whether or not it addresses the transportation need that the city has.”

There are three interchange choices, for example, where McKay Road meets the 400.

Two are the standard interchanges most drivers are familiar with, including loop ramps in each of the corners.

“It looks almost like the clover leaf,” Almuina said. “That's the standard template for MTO (Ontario's Transportation Ministry), that's the template that most drivers are familiar with, so you know exactly which way, where to position yourself on McKay, when you want to go north or south.

“That's the key thing about transportation. We always strive for uniformity. It's safer that way. So where you can, you try to stick to same-old, same-old.”

But one of the alternatives doesn't include a ramp at the north-east corner of McKay and the 400, to avoid having an impact on a significant archeological site there.

The third alternative is the so-called diamond design, which has more traditional lower-volume ramps, but is more typically found in US interstates; there are not many in Ontario, Almuina says.

It's to be started in 2022, finished the next year and cost $23.3 million.

The Salem, Lockhart, 400 project has two different alignments, but is less complex

“That is just a straight crossing, so just going over the 400, no interchange there, just connecting a vital link to the city on the south side,” Almuina said, noting Salem will connect to Lockahart with a 4-lane bridge.

“It's still a very critical link for the city to get traffic moving east-west.”

Work is scheduled to start in 2023, carry into 2024 and 2025, between Veteran's and Bayview drives, and includes a water reservoir, at a total cost of $30 million.

Almuina said there's no 400 interchange option at Salem and Lockhart.

“It's too close to the other interchanges in the area,” he said. “Interchange spacing is fairly critical, because you need to have an appropriate amount of weaving opportunities when you get onto the highway, and when you get off the highway.”

The MTO would like a four-kilometre distance between interchanges in urban settings, but Almuina said the city has been getting away with two kilometres.

A significant portion of these costs will be paid from development charges, fees collected from new development - so that growth pays for growth and the cost of growth-related infrastructure doesn't result in higher property taxes or user fees from the existing community.

The city is also in discussions with the MTO about cost-sharing the McKay interchange, Almuina said.

Barrie's Harvie Road crossing is also in the works. A bridge to connect Harvie to Big Bay Point Road across Highway 400, it will reduce traffic congestion and support south-end growth. Work on the $33.6-million crossing could begin in 2019.

Thursday's meeting runs 4-7 p.m. at Liberty North Banquet Hall, 100 Caplan Ave.

Everything presented Thursday will be available on the city's website Friday.

