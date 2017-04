INNISFIL – Two people returning to their home found it on fire Tuesday night.

One got the family pets out of the 25 Sideroad home, while the other called for help, said South Simcoe police.

Innisfil firefighters brought the 10:30 p.m.blaze under control and contained it to one room in the house.

Police said the fire appears to have started in the fireplace and chimney, and be accidental.

No one was injured.