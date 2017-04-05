INNISFIL -

Lefroy is the little hockey town that could, and did during Simcoe Region Local League (SRLL) championship action last week.

The Lefroy Hockey Association (LHA) sent nine teams to division finals in novice, atom, peewee, bantam and midget

They faced off against teams from Richmond Hill, Bradford, Innisfil, Schomberg, Nobleton, Thornton and Beeton.

In those nine finals, the Lefroy lads came away with five championships.

“We had a team in the finals at every single level,” LHA vice-president Robert Figliano said proudly. “Not only did we get to the finals in every level, we ended up playing ourselves in the bantam final.

“And in the midget, it was our midget against midget in the ‘A’ final because Lefroy had three midget teams.”

In the midget ‘B’ final, Lefroy beat rivals Innisfil Winterhawks 5-1.

The little community of Lefroy, located approximately 10 kilometres south of Barrie, is big on hockey and was up against larger communities with many more players, Figliano said, adding getting to nine finals is rare.

“That’s pretty special to have that happen. For a small community, it’s a really big deal,” he said. “We were up against some pretty big centres that have huge populations and Lefroy is just a small little pocket.”

If might be small, but it punches above its weight.

“It’s the development here and the program is working very well,” Figliano said. “There’s a lot of kids coming from Thornton and Innisfil and Bradford who want to play in Lefroy because of that development and how the organization is being run properly.

“It’s a place where kids are actually developing and it shows,” he added. “When you have nine teams in the finals, you’re doing something right.”

Figliano said in some years, maybe one or two teams might make the playoffs.

“Lefroy was really big in 1974, 1975 and ’78, when it was called the mecca of hockey for the area,” he said. “Our association only has 180 players right now but we got on the map and came back with a vengeance.”

