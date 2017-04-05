City police are looking for the driver of a white SUV after a 12-year-old boy was struck Tuesday morning in Barrie.

The boy was not hurt, police said, but the four-door SUV left the scene.

At 8:45 a.m., the boy was crossing Ferndale Drive North onto Livingstone Street West when he was struck by an SUV turning left onto Ferndale from Livingstone.

Police said he was following the pedestrian traffic signal and had the right-of-way.

The driver is described as a white woman, with long blonde hair and wearing a bright pink sweater.

Police believe there were numerous witnesses and ask anyone with information to contact Const. C. Welten at 705-725-7025, ext. 2711 or at cwelton@barriepolice.ca.