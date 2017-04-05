Barrie Examiner photographer Mark Wanzel has been nominated for a pair of Ontario Newspaper Awards (ONA).

He has been short-listed for the Jack Bowman Memorial Award for Spot News Photography (under 25,000 circulation) as well as the Walter J. Blackburn Award for Sports Photography (under 25,000 circulation).

“This isn’t about only me, but what our newsroom produces on a daily basis,” Wanzel said. “It’s a huge thrill and indicative of what our newsroom is all about.

“I know it sounds cliche, but just to be mentioned with these other people is really special because they’re always pushing you,” he added.

Wanzel, a Halifax native, began shooting photos for the Examiner in 2001 and has had a dozen ONA nominations over the years.

He also won a prestigious National Newspaper Award in 2013 for a photo taken in March 2012 of a man dangling precariously from the Dunlop Street overpass at Highway 400 in Barrie.

The sports nomination is for a series of three photos taken at the Super Dual wrestling meet at Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie.

“I had to work very fast; I had 15 minutes to do that assignment,” Wanzel said. “That was a typical ‘swing-by’ assignment, but I could see the expressions on the faces of the coaches and the athletes, so I knew it was really something.

“It’s not always the assignments you spend hours on, but the ones where you have 15 minutes,” he added.

In the sports category, Wanzel is nominated alongside the Sudbury Star’s John Lappa and Greg Colgan from the Woodstock Sentinel-Review.

The spot-news nomination is for the Legacy Monument unveiling in June at Canadian Forces Base Borden, west of Barrie. The event, which included a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, had been several years in the making.

The monument stands as a testament to Canadian soldiers.

“I was very limited on where I could be,” Wanzel said, “but that was one of the biggest (local) news stories of the year. I got a unique piece of artwork, different than what other people got.

“Delivering unique and creative journalism, that’s what sets the Examiner apart,” he added.

In the spot-news category, Wanzel is up against Lappa and Allan Hale from the Timmins Daily Press.

Regional editor Nathan Taylor said Wanzel is an indispensable member of the newsroom.

“He consistently exceeds expectations with his photographs,” Taylor said. “The spot-news nomination is a perfect example of a planned event where he came back with something special and exceptional.

“The newspaper and the community are better for having such a talented photographer who can cover a variety of subjects,” he added.

The ONA gala will be held Saturday, April 29 in Hamilton.