BRADFORD – South Simcoe police are continuing to appeal for witnesses in the death of a teenager on March 15.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, police said, but there is an investigation by the Coroner's Office.

At 7:30 a.m. that Wednesday, police found the body of a 17-year-old male beside an overturned forklift at a construction site off Miller Park Avenue.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything unusual in the Miller Park Avenue area, west of Melbourne Drive, on Tuesday, March 14 overnight to Wednesday, March 15, to come forward.

Witnesses are asked to call Det.-Const. L. Giordano at 905-775-3311, ext. 1043 or e-mail contact information to lui.giordano@southsimcoepolice.ca.