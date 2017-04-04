Barrie's Wastewater Treatment Facility is doing more than its share to keep phosphorus out of Lake Simcoe.

The province sets the annual phosphorus concentration limit at 0.10 milligrams per litre. In 2016, the city’s Wastewater Treatment Facility reduced the annual average phosphorus concentration level to 0.03 mg/L, which was the lowest on record for Barrie.

Sandy Coulter, the city's manager of wastewater operations, said this low levels were reached through a combination of facility advancements, frequent monitoring and process adjustments – plus the efforts of staff.

Barrie has six major pumping stations and one state-of-the-art Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Treating wastewater is a process of cleaning it to remove solids, nutrients and other undesirable material before it is pumped into Lake Simcoe.

