MIDLAND – A 12-year-old girl was charged with assault Sunday after another girl was punched in the face.

Midland police called to an east-side home determined the victim had been punched in the facial area with a close fist.

A girl was found in the back yard and arrested.

Police said she was already on release for assault charges.

The Midland girl was held for a bail hearing in Barrie.