Beware of bears

The OPP is issuing a reminder to people to take precautions around their properties to avoid attracting bears to their neighbourhood.

The approaching spring season means black bears are coming out of hibernation and will be on the look out for natural food sources, the unavailability of which could force them to venture into residential areas for other sources of food, such as garbage cans and bird feeders.

The police advise residents store garbage in waste containers with tight-fitting lids, put out garbage early in the morning, fill bird feeders only during bear hibernation season, clean residue from outdoor barbecue grills and keep pet food indoors.

For non-emergencies, the province operates a round-the-clock toll-free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327, from April 1 to Nov. 30, to provide the public with information and best practices.