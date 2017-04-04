INNISFIL— Barrie police investigated a wooded area in Innisfil near Henderson Drive as well as a home on the street in the area of 25 Sideroad south of Mapleview Drive East, on Monday and Tuesday.

Few details have been released.

"It’s an ongoing investigation," said Barrie police Sgt. Mike Chytuk. "On Henderson Drive, there is no indication of any danger to public safety."

Chytuk said police anticipate "clearing the area" sometime Tuesday night and the investigation will continue.

More details are expected on Wednesday, he added.