BRADFORD – A Newmarket man faces four charges in connection with a stabbing outside a restaurant Monday night.

Surveillance footage produced a still photo of the 24-year-old man, who was identified, contacted and surrendered Wednesday to South Simcoe police.

He is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon and disobeying a court order.

The man was held for a bail hearing.

Police went to the area of Holland Street West and Simcoe Road just before 10:45 p.m. Monday for a reported stabbing. Officers learned a 26-year-old Bradford man had left a restaurant and was confronted by another man.

Police have said they have an on-going argument with each other, and there was a fight.

The first man was stabbed in the chest.

Both left the scene before police arrived, but officers found the victim at his home. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.