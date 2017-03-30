Two Sudbury men have been arrested and charged in connection with a car trailer theft from Barrie's Georgian Chevrolet earlier this month.

Sudbury police arrested the pair Wednesday afternoon and sent them to Barrie city police.

A 55-year-old man is charged with breaking and entering, and theft under $5,000.

The second man, age 49, is charged with breaking and entering, theft under $5,000 and breaking his probation. Both men were scheduled for bail hearings Thursday morning.

Just before 7:45 p.m. on March 19, two men gained access to a secure compound at the Caplan Avenue dealership, attached the flatbed trailer to their green 4X4, two-door Chevy pickup truck and left.