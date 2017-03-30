Change text size for the story

NEW TECUMSETH – Police seized about $30,000 in illegal drugs when OPP raided an Alliston home Wednesday afternoon.

A 21-year-old man faces drug possession and trafficking charges, along with possession of property obtained by crime and breaching his bail conditions on previous trafficking charges, said Nottawasaga OPP.

Police seized cocaine, percocet, codeine, crystal meth and marijuana, as well as multiple packs of cannabis resin known as shatter.

OPP, using a search warrant, also seized $900 in cash, several cellphones, scales and packaging materials.

An Alliston man was held for a bail hearing.