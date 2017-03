A Barrie teenager has been charged with mischief after a 17-year-old was assaulted and had his skateboard broken in the downtown Feb. 19.

The incident took place outside McDonald's on Dunlop Street West, and two other Barrie teens were charged with assault – a 19-year-old female and a 17-year-old male.

City police have located a third teen, age 18, and charged him with mischief under $5,000.

He was given an April court date.