Sex assault warning

Orillia OPP is investigating reports of a sexual assault that happened Tuesday.

The male suspect is said to have entered the victim’s house under the premise of repair work that needed to be done.

Const. Martin Hill said police are not releasing the nature of the sexual assault or a description of the suspect.

“If two people are describing the same person it’s better (for evidence),” said Hill, who declined to identify the area of the city where the incident occurred.

“Unfortunately, everything is evidentiary.”

Hill said that as the OPP investigates the incident, it would like to remind residents to exercise caution when someone comes knocking at the door soliciting.

In case of unknown person(s) soliciting services, always check for identification for verification of credentials. Do not let people into the house unless it is under the condition of a pre-arranged appointment.

The OPP would like anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the detachment at 705-326-3536 or 888-310-1122.