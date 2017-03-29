INNISFIL – A Barrie man was charged after a car and a garbage truck collided here Tuesday night.

South Simcoe police say the drivers argued and the car left the scene of the 8:45 p.m. crash, at the intersection of 10 Sideroad and the 9th Line.

But officers tracked down the man through his vehicle and he was arrested at home.

A 21-year-old man is charged with impaired driving, driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system, failing to remain at a crash, dangerous driving and drug possession. He has an April court date.

Police are looking for a possible witness, the driver of a five-tonne box truck with the word 'Simcoe' on its side.

Witnesses are asked to contact Sgt. David Phillips at 705-436-2141, ext. 1458 or at david.phillips@southsimcoepolice.ca.