Moving traffic, not parking cars, needs to be the path Big Bay Point Road takes in south-Barrie.

City council decided this week to ban parking from Loon Avenue to the railway tracks just east of Huronia Road, and from Loon to just past The Queensway – despite opposition from neighbours there.

“Nobody that I have talked to is in favour of this,” said Mike Cooke, who lives at 421 Big Bay Point Rd. He would prefer the ban there be Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“This compromise would achieve the city's goal of good traffic flow during peak hours and still allow the residents to have the liberty of parking during low-traffic hours.

“We understand the need for this (by)law at high-traffic times.”

Barb Tansley, also a Big Bay Point Road resident, says there's a petition with 30 signatures to keep the parking.

“None of the (neighbours') issues and concerns have really been addressed,” she said. “Our driveways were shortened, there was a grade change with the road widening.

“Where is our company supposed to park? Where does one load the trailer for vacation? Where would maintenance vehicles park in case of house or tree maintenance? Where would we park in the winter, because we can't get into the driveway, because the plow had plowed three lanes of snow into the end of our driveways?”

Dave Friary, Barrie's roads, parks and fleet director, said there have been complaints by motorists about vehicles parked there, and that Big Bay Point Road sees more than 15,000 vehicles a day.

“We thought the safest option would be to eliminate parking altogether ... basically because it's a four-lane arterial road,” he said. “If you had any cars parked there it would reduce it to a two-lane road, and there were concerns of people weaving in and out of traffic, trying to get around parked cars. That was the rationale.”

This section of Big Bay Point Road has more than 200 homes and several businesses with driveways connected to the street, which also carries Barrie Transit buses.

Parking is permitted on both sides of Big Bay Point Road, and there is already a 'no stopping' prohibition on both sides of the road from Loon west to the railway crossing.

“It's something to try and keep traffic flowing, keep traffic moving,” Friary said of the parking ban. “Anytime you have an arterial road, you try not to allow parking on those roads.”

He mentioned Ardagh Road and Livingstone Street as comparable arterial roads, as well as Hurst Drive and sections of Ferndale Drive, where no parking is allowed.

Coun. Sergio Morales said he understands the evolution of a road as the city grows, and it sometimes doesn't agree with those living on it.

“This is not something the residents asked for when they moved in 21-plus year ago,” he said, “but all the data suggests this (parking ban) was necessary.

“Sometimes making the right decision isn't the popular decision.”

