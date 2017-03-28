School boards monitoring travel ban

While the nation's largest school board has suspended all trips stateside, local boards continue to carefully monitor the situation.

"Our trips are proceeding," said Simcoe County District School Board spokeswoman Melanie Slade Morrison, noting the board continues to closely monitor Government of Canada travel advisories regarding the United States and the impact President Donald Trump's travel restrictions are having.

"We are working with our schools and travel providers to ensure that we have processes in place to support our students and staff as they travel to the U.S. and abroad."

The Toronto District School Board announced last week it would suspend all U.S. trips for the roughly 250,000 students attending board schools due to the previously-unveiled travel restrictions that Trump introduced through executive orders that affects those residing in several predominantly Muslim countries.

However, the Toronto board said 25 previously-approved trips would go forward unless there are issues crossing the border for any students with appropriate documentation.

The school board's move follows an earlier announcement by the Girl Guides of Canada that it would stop all trips to the U.S. due to the ban that has resulted in reports that some Canadians and permanent residents have experienced issues as they tried to enter the U.S.

Pauline Stevenson speaks for the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board.

"We have students from four of our high schools travelling to New York City," Stevenson said, referring to trips planned for late April/early May.

"We continue to monitor the travel ban situation in the United States. Currently, all trips are proceeding as planned."

Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School is one of the schools involved with its senior and jazz bands leaving for the Big Apple for four days at the beginning of May.

"Patrick Fogarty and our board are certainly aware of the issue," said Carolyn Healy, the school's principal, noting the school's role involves ensuring all student travellers are armed with the correct documentation.

"We're taking a wait-and-see approach. We have a mission trip to Nicaragua next year, but nothing planned to the U.S. so far."

The situation hasn't needed to be addressed at Orillia Secondary School (OSS) since the only remaining school trip out of the country involves a group leaving Saturday for Vimy Ridge in France and another group heading to Cuba later in April.

"We don't have any trips heading to the United States at all," said OSS principal Jim Sammon said. "It has no impact on us whatsoever."

