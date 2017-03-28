TAY TWP. - A Midland man was charged after police stopped a vehicle being driven erratically Tuesday morning, only to see it drive away.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP spotted the vehicle on Highway 12 just after 2 a.m. and stopped it in the Reeves Road area.

But the vehicle sped away before the officer could speak to its driver.

Police stopped it a short time later on William Street in Midland.

A 26-year-old man was charged with impaired driving, driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system, dangerous driving and flight while pursued by police.

He was given a 90-day driver's licence suspension, had his vehicle towed and impounded for seven days.

The man has an April court date in Midland.