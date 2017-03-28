Ken Weatherill will be Barrie's next deputy police chief.

He will join the service May 8 and assume his duties on May 23, when Deputy Chief Bruce Carlson retires.

Weatherill was born in Barrie.

He began his policing career in October of 1986 with Hamilton police and rose through the ranks, most recently in the corporate area as deputy chief, field support.

Weatherill is a graduate of McMaster University and has completed numerous professional development courses in Ontario - including the police leadership program at the Rotman School of Management and later at the FBI National Academy in Quantico Virginia, concentrating on police leadership and criminal justice.