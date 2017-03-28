Somebody was hungry.

Two 500-gram blocks of cheese, a five-pound case of bacon and a five-pound bag of meatballs were stolen from a Hart Drive chip truck in Barrie during the weekend.

City police say it happened between 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 a.m. Monday. The food was taken from the refrigerator and freezer after the vehicle's service window was opened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. M. Hankin at 705-725-7025, ext. 2642 or at mhankin@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.