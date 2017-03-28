Barrie synchro skaters push on

Soothing music plays repeatedly through the overhead system as skaters move in unison around the rink at Barrie's Allandale Recreation Centre.

This cycle has become the norm for many figure skaters over the years in Barrie, but thanks to the continued adult synchro program with the Barrie Royal Blades, there’s no reason why it ever has to stop.

Sarah Morrison, a 25-year-old HR specialist, has been involved in singles skating since she was six years old and synchro skating since she was 10.

For Morrison, there is no other place she would rather be.

“The freeing feeling of being on the ice and being able to just go and just the excitement of it,” she said. “There’s nothing like being on the ice, there’s nothing better.”

Competing in a team sport such as synchro skating requires a designated number of people on the ice.

Morrison grew up as one of the younger skaters on her synchro team. When her teammates headed off to university, their team folded, and Morrison, just a first-year high-school student at the time, moved back to singles skating.

A decade earlier, 35-year old Samantha Parker skated competitively with the Royal Blades. She had also begun dancing circles around the ice at a young age and competed in competitive synchro skating all through high school.

The primary school teacher left the sport for a brief period while she went away to pursue an education. Upon returning to Barrie, the Royal Blades adult program made it possible for her to return to the sport she loved.

Although Parker is no longer rushing to the ice to practise five times per week like when she did as a kid, she feels exuberant every time she goes.

“I like the team, the friendships, getting out away from my family,” said Parker, who skates for the Royal Blades adult Level 1 team.

Morrison then re-joined synchro skating a few years ago, again as one of the younger skaters on this adult team.

“It reminds me of when I was a kid; there was a lot of pressure, and it was a lot of fun…so much larger than life,” she said. “There’s a lot of really good memories that I have associated with figure skating.”

Nicole Rodgers coaches both the Adult 1 and Adult 2 teams for the Barrie Royal Blades, and she wants her skaters to relive these memories for as long as they can.

“This is a sport that you can start very young and continue to your very old, I’ve got people on my team over 50 years old still skating. It allows people to stay on the ice,” said Rodgers, who has been known to lace up the skates in competitions from time to time.

The range in age has allowed for many synchro skaters such as Parker to reconnect with former teammates and for new friendships to blossom. Perhaps most unifying among this group is their shared journeys outside of the team.

“We have fun, we know things about each other that we probably shouldn’t tell anybody else,” Parker said. “We’re all in the same boat, we’ve all got families, young children, and jobs.”

The Royal Blades camaraderie only made it easier for a slew of newcomers to join their team this season, including some skaters who have been off the ice for 12 years.

Synchro skating stands out among team sports for how it fosters what it means to be a team. Basketball teams have star players, hockey teams have strong lines, but synchro teams can have no weak links.

“It’s the one team sport that requires everyone to be at the same level. You can’t just have one person being the best. Everyone has to be able to skate and stay in unison,” said Morrison, who skates for both adult Royal Blades teams.

In fact, synchro skating might be best described as the epitome of accountability.

“They practise on the ice and at home,” Rodgers said. “From the first beat of music to the last, they know what head is supposed to be where and they just get used to doing it over and over again.”

Throughout the entire season, each adult team has been rehearsing skating programs to a distinct piece of music.

At competitions, synchro teams’ scores are broken down into a technical score: how well elements such as lines, intersections, wheels, and creative elements are performed. The latter half of the score is the program component: the skating skills and the artistic elements.

Over the course of this synchro season, Rodgers’ teams have only improved, receiving higher scores at each competition.

The Barrie Royal Blades will look to build on their success this weekend as they compete in their year-end tournament in Fort Erie.

Anyone interested in more information about the Royal Blades can check out their Facebook page, Royal Blades Synchronized.