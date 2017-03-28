The deal isn't quite done for a downtown land sale near Barrie Public Library.

It was sent back to staff Monday to iron out a few details.

“(It's) to allow further discussion with the proposed purchaser regarding the development time-lines related to the record of site condition, the continued operation of the parking lot and the overall development proposal,” said Coun. Rose Romita, who represents this part of Barrie.

This concerns a land sale on the southeast corner of McDonald and Owen streets where 10-12 stories of residential units could be built. The price is $1 million for 55-57 McDonald St. and 61-67 Owen St., to the Forest Group, a Markham company.

Forest has also entered into a purchase agreement with the owners of 55 and 59 Owen St., as well as 70, 76 and 78 Worsley St., to make its development property larger.

Combined with the city property, this site would be one acre in size.

Barrie Public Library is located at 60 Worsley St.

The city land is a parking lot, but almost two years ago council adopted a policy, and a strategy, that allowed the sale of such lots for development.

And last September the city issued a property information package to attract buyers to it, and received several enquiries and two offers.

Forest's offer includes rezoning the land in both parcels for a variety of mix-use residential and commercial uses. This includes residential apartment, retirement, long-term care, commercial office, retail and food service.

It's expected to be approximately 450,000 square feet in size, if the rezoning goes through.

If city council approves the purchase, however, there are four other necessary steps.

A satisfactory environmental report, a record of site condition from Ontario's Environment Ministry, the rezoning and a site plan agreement are still needed.

“It's just triggered the need to go back for some clarification in the agreement, just related to the timing of some of the testing and conditions that could affect the overall amendments (changes),” said Stephannie Schlichter, Barrie’s director of business development.

No time-line was given Monday when this matter would be back at city council.

