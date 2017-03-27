Barrie's YMCA is pulling up stakes on Grove Street to seek greener pastures.

On Monday the YMCA of Simcoe-Muskoka announced it will apply for a rezoning and Official Plan amendment for its long-time 22 Grove. St. property, then sell the property to a residential developer to finance a new Y facility at an as-yet unnamed downtown location.

“The reality is there's value in our property and that we need to look at how we can utilize that property to be able to help us build a new Y,” said CEO Rob Armstrong. “We believe this is the best strategy for us to find our way to a new facility in Barrie.”

The Y wants to build a new 50,000-square-foot facility that could be used for 5,000-6,000 members (its membership now is 3,000), and expand its services.

Armstrong said there's been a great deal of community consultation about the new facility and it will be more like a community hub, with a variety of services and different partners.

“Our vision is a little bit broader than the traditional recreation that people would see for us,” he said. “We've talked about things like culture, music.”

Armstrong said the Y wants to build its new facility in the downtown, and the former Barrie Central Collegiate is a possibility.

“We are looking at everything. We did hire a company to do some market research for us and downtown ... is where we are hoping to go,” he said. “Everything's still on the radar related to that. So if Barrie Central were available ... there's also a number of other places we've been looking at.”

Last November, the Simcoe County District School Board announced it was selling the former BCC and Prince of Wales school properties at Bradford and Dunlop streets for $5.8 million, and that the sale would officially close Jan. 31, 2017.

The Examiner was told the buyer, who was not local, did not wish to be identified.

No official announcement about the sale have been made by the board since that time, however.

“I think the vision that we have for a new Y ties to a downtown and will be something that will be a catalyst for downtown, and a draw for downtown - what the community told us they would like and what our research said is viable,” Armstrong said.

The Y's CEO said its move is necessary because the Grove Street facility is approximately 55 years old, has been renovated numerous times, is now beyond its life-span and the cost of another renovation is about $20 million.

Rezoning and re-designating the 6.5-acre property, and then selling it for redevelopment, would pay for some but not all of the new facility.

“They wouldn't be enough funds to build everything, but it's the kick-start we would need to have the resources to start down that road,” Armstrong said.

Given construction of a new facility would take two years, he expects the Y would be in its new facility in three to four years.

The new residential development on Grove could include 924 apartment suites, an amenity area for residents and underground parking for all four buildings. It could also significantly address Barrie's need for rental housing, increase affordable housing and provide a new neighbourhood park.

“The Y wants to deal with the profound shortage of rental (housing) in Barrie, especially when housing ownership costs are rising,” Armstrong said.

This is the Y's vision, what it wants to see built on its property - once it's re-zoned and re-designated.

“The Y has worked closely on this design for three years with a planning and development company,” Armstrong said. “They strongly support this vision and we hope they will be the final development partner.

“However, those discussions are still ongoing and we hope to release something soon.”

This property has been designated by the city as an intensified development node. The site design includes four buildings positioned in a green-space setting, with parkland buffering the existing Grove Street neighbourhood.

“We see this as a complete residential community in the core of Barrie. We think that it is perfectly suited for the uniqueness of our site,” Armstrong said. “Our goal is to strengthen the downtown community with this development and the building of a new YMCA.”

He said the Y will stay in its existing Grove Street facilities until the new YMCA is built, expects there will be very little disruption for its users and no changes in staffing.

The YMCA has been looking for a new Barrie facility for close to a decade.

In April 2009, the former city council chose a development proposed by the Correct Group and the local YMCA for the Allandale Station land, about nine acres at Lakeshore Drive and Tiffin Street.

But the Y dropped out of the development in early 2010 and the following autumn, the city and CGI had a falling out. The land went back on the market, leading to a multi-million-dollar lawsuit by the Correct Group that remains unresolved.

