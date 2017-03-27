Credit cards, cellphone stolen, used
City police are looking for a man after credit cards and a cellphone were stolen from a Barrie junk removal company. Contributed photo
Hotel rooms, withdrawals and purchases totalling more than $4,500 were charged to credit cards stolen from a Barrie junk removal company.
Between March 10 and 12, there was a break-in at the Miller Drive company.
City police believe its yard was entered and keys to parked vehicles were taken, then three company credit cards and a cellphone were stolen.
Bank records show 20 fraudulent transactions took place during the weekend – convenience store purchases, hotel rooms and withdrawals from a bank machine.
Surveillance video from several businesses show it was the same man, police said, and it's also possible a female used the card – although there are no photographs or descriptions of her.
Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact Const. S. McGill at 705-725-7025, ext. 2527 or smcgill@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.