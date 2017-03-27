Hotel rooms, withdrawals and purchases totalling more than $4,500 were charged to credit cards stolen from a Barrie junk removal company.

Between March 10 and 12, there was a break-in at the Miller Drive company.

City police believe its yard was entered and keys to parked vehicles were taken, then three company credit cards and a cellphone were stolen.

Bank records show 20 fraudulent transactions took place during the weekend – convenience store purchases, hotel rooms and withdrawals from a bank machine.

Surveillance video from several businesses show it was the same man, police said, and it's also possible a female used the card – although there are no photographs or descriptions of her.

Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact Const. S. McGill at 705-725-7025, ext. 2527 or smcgill@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.