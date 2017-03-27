Bradford man faces 3 charges
BRADFORD – A woman was assaulted and had a chair thrown at her Sunday evening during the dinner hour.
South Simcoe police were called to a home to deal with an ongoing domestic dispute and spoke to a man there.
A woman then came home and told officers she had been assaulted and that a door had been punched and broken.
A 26-year-old Bradford man was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon and mischief.
He must live elsewhere and avoid any contact with a woman.
She did not require medical assistance, police said.