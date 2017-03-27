NEW TECUMSETH – Holding up the drive-through line led to an impaired driving charge against an Alliston man late Sunday.

Just before 11:45 p.m., a Nottawasaga OPP officer on patrol in Alliston noticed a vehicle in the drive-through with an employee leaning out the window, trying to get his attention to move forward.

The employee couldn't get the driver's attention, police said, and the officer approached the vehicle.

Police determined an Alliston man, 28, was impaired by alcohol.

He was arrested and charged for driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

He was later released with a court date.