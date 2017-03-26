Change text size for the story

Earth Hour created little spark in Barrie Saturday night.

City hydro users reduced their electricity consumption by 1% from 8:30-9:30 p.m., said Alectra Utilities.

The reduction was 4% across Alectra's coverage area, which stretches from Penetanguishene to Bradford, and to Vaughan, Brampton, Mississauga and St. Catharines.

Locally, Bradford cut its consumption by 7%, Thornton by 16.2%, New Tecumseth by 6.3% and Penetanguishene by 4.5%.

Barrie cut its electricity consumption by 5.4% last year, 6% in 2015 and 3.4% in 2014.

Alectra's 2017 hydro savings during Earth Hour, in peak demand time, are enough to power about 3,400 average-size homes during a 24-hour period.

Alectra serves about 1,000,000 customers across a 1,800 square kilometre service area and 15 communities.