BRADFORD – A teenager was arrested after a man awoke Thursday morning to find someone inside his Fletcher Street home.

When South Simcoe police were called at 6:20 a.m., arriving officers found a 17-year-old male outside the home and arrested the youth.

When searched, officers found a concealed expandable baton. Police also determined he had consumed prescription medication.

The teen was taken to hospital for treatment, then held for a show-cause bail hearing.

He was charged with breaking and entering, carrying a concealed weapon, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and disobeying a court order.

Further investigation by police resulted in nine additional charges from other locations in Bradford overnight.

Four counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of breaking and entering will be added at his next court appearance, police said.