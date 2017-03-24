INNISFIL -

(Re: ‘InnPower seeking rate hike’ in the March 21 edition of the Examiner)

It’s important to note that InnPower’s current rate application will not impact the electricity bills of families in Innisfil.

In fact, as part of Ontario’s Fair Hydro Plan, electricity bills for families and eligible farms and small businesses will be reduced by 25% on average starting this summer.

In Innisfil, most customers will see savings even larger than the average, since we’re also taking action to curb high delivery charges.

Ontario’s Fair Hydro Plan will deliver the largest cut to electricity rates in the province’s history.

Recognizing that some Ontarians are struggling with their electricity bills, we are lowering rates by 25% on average for every household, along with a half-million small businesses and farms across the province.

Rate increases over the next four years will also be held to the rate of inflation. Under our plan, electricity rates will come down, stay down and benefit families and businesses across the province.

We are also committed to providing additional support to those facing the highest delivery costs in the province. Legislation will soon be introduced regarding distribution charges levied by the eight utilities with the highest rates, which will all be lowered to protect ratepayers in these areas. InnPower is one of these utilities.

InnPower has a rate application before the Ontario Energy Board requesting an increase in rates. but our plan is designed to bring down InnPower’s rates to make them more in line with the rest of the province, regardless of the outcome of this application.

If the board decides the utility needs more funds to maintain distribution, we will ensure the utility receives support through the Fair Hydro Plan. The decision would not impact InnPower’s customers, who will still see their rates decrease starting this summer.

This is all part of our government’s plan to make electricity prices more fair in Ontario.

Those who would like to learn more can visit Ontario.ca/FairHydroPlan.

By providing real, long-lasting relief, our plan makes sense for Ontarians.

Glenn Thibeault, Sudbury MPP

Ontario Minister of Energy