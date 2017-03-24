There's no plaque and nothing fancy at John Montgomery's grave in Barrie's Union Cemetery. Even so, he's possibly the most famous tavern keeper in Canada.

Montgomery owned the Montgomery Tavern, on Yonge Street. It's the pub made famous by being the site of the battle of the Upper Canada Rebellion in 1837. After the battle, loyalists burned it to the ground because it had served as the meeting place for the rebels.

Montgomery's father, Alex, built the place in 1830, when the area was called Newton Brook, now in North York. Alex had moved to Canada from Connecticut after the American Revolution, first to the Atlantic provinces and then to Toronto.

John served in the War of 1812, fighting at the Battle of Queenston Heights. He was sympathetic to the reform cause and had been for years. There were signs of him helping the cause as early as 1824. In 1832, he assisted reform leader William Lyon Mackenzie in travelling to England to present to British parliament, what Sir Francis Bond Head called his "big book of lamentations." It was a desperate and, as it eventually turned out, effective attempt to illustrate the unhappiness in Upper Canada with the way things were being governed.

Mackenzie represented a large number of Upper Canadians who were straining under the yoke of the Family Compact that ruled the province. The "big book of lamentations" were petitions from taxpayers complaining of the waste, lack of representation, nepotism and other issues that were part and parcel of being ruled by the Family Compact - concerns Montgomery shared.

However, Montgomery seemed to be in favour of civil disobedience, but not violence. This is where he and Mackenzie parted ways.

On Dec. 3, 1837, Montgomery was told his pub was to be a meeting place to host the rebels. Montgomery was a busy guy - he helped found the Bank of the People and was also commissioner of roads for York County and a director of the Mutual Insurance Company.

He had leased out his bar to a guy called John Linfoot. Linfoot was to take over Feb. 1, 1838, but he was already living in the building at the start of December.

During the rebellion, Montgomery's biggest concern seemed to be getting his furniture out of the bar and into his new home down the road. Innisfil resident Moses Hayter, another rebel sympathizer, stopped at the pub on his way down to Toronto to collect his sick son. That journey began before the battle and ended just after it.

When Hayter returned the next day with his ailing son, he picked up a lock from the burned-out remains of the front door found amid the still-smoking ruins. He commented Montgomery seemed most aggravated by the inconvenience of having the rebels under foot when he was trying to move, especially since no one was willing to help him (although all were happy to avail themselves of the pub owner's hospitality).

When the government troops arrived Dec. 7, they burned the tavern down and snatched up Montgomery and charged him with high treason.

During the trial, he apparently said of those who spoke against him, "These perjurers will never die a natural death; and when you, sir, and the jury shall have died and perished in hell's flames, John Montgomery will yet be living on Yonge Street."

He was found guilty and sentenced to hang. This was soon commuted to transportation for life - he would be shipped to the penal colony in Australia. First, though, Montgomery found himself in jail in Fort Henry at Kingston. He discovered tunnels under the fort. The tunnel he often found himself in had soft mortar, which he removed, eventually managing to escape into another tunnel that ran parallel. He escaped, somehow breaking his leg in the process, but making it across the border.

He set himself up in a boarding-house business in Rochester, N.Y. Eventually, he and many of the rebels were pardoned when the British government realized Bond Head was running and protecting an entrenched corrupt government.

Montgomery returned to Canada shortly after being pardoned in 1843. Virtually everyone else, with the exception of Mackenzie, was covered by a general pardon in 1845. Mackenzie was pardoned four years later and he returned to Canada, where he continued his political career.

A number of participants in the rebellion were not so lucky. Samuel Lount, of the same family that built Lount Castle in Barrie, was among those hanged. Others were shot. In all, 150 were shipped to Van Diemen's Land and Sydney, Australia, along with 93 Americans and 58 French Canadians who took part in a separate rebellion in Lower Canada.

Montgomery, by escaping from jail, missed out on that adventure.

He opened a series of hotels - the grandest on the ruins of the Montgomery Tavern on Yonge Street. He also opened a temperance hotel with no alcohol, called the Robinson House. In 1871, he moved to Headford in Markham Township and ran the post office. In 1873, he was compensated for the loss of his tavern during the rebellion, or at least part of it. He claimed for $15,000 and received $3,000.

In 1875, he bought a home in Barrie to retire to.

Montgomery died on Halloween, 1879, with much of his trial curse fulfilled. Two of the men involved had killed themselves and Montgomery had outlived judge, jury, witnesses and prosecution.

Maybe that moment beats a plaque.

Tom Villemaire is a former editor of papers in Simcoe County, including the Orillia Packet & Times, Midland Free Press, Barrie Examiner, Innisfil Examiner and Enterprise-Bulletin, and is the author of two history books. He now runs historylab.ca, podcasts and can be reached at tom@historylab.ca.