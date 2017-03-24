INNISFIL – A hit-and-run crash Thursday evening resulted in the arrest of an Alliston man on foot later that night.

South Simcoe police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Church street in Cookstown at 5 p.m.

One of the vehicles left the scene, police said, but a witness followed it travelling east on County Rd. 89, and confronted the driver when he stopped at a motel near Highway 400.

The driver was told to return to the crash scene, but fled instead – abandoning his vehicle at a nearby shopping centre.

Police found the vehicle but not its driver. He was spotted walking east on County Rd. 89 at 7:30 p.m. and arrested.

A 48-year-old man was charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and given an April court date.