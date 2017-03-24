Three student-athletes from the Georgian Grizzlies men’s and women’s basketball teams will be participating in the 2017 Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) basketball all-star games on Saturday at Fleming College in Peterborough.

The festivities begin Saturday morning with the skills competition and three-point shootout followed by the women’s and men’s all-star games in the afternoon.

Leah Bracken, a St. Catharines native, will represent Georgian’s women’s team in the skills competition, three-point contest and in the all-star game.

Anthony Meggo, of Whitby, will participate in the skills competition and all-star game while teammate Shams Yar Adua, who hails from Mississauga, will participate in the men’s three-point contest.