Barrie police are looking for two men after a car trailer was stolen from Georgian Chevrolet on March 19.

Just before 7:45 p.m., two men gained access to a secure compound at the Caplan Avenue dealership, attached the flatbed trailer to their green 4X4, two-door Chevy pickup truck and left.

Both men are described by police as white and of heavy build.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. J. Ford at 705-725-7025, ext. 2790 or at jford@barrie.police.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.