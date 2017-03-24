Wherever Ryan Wood goes, you'll likely find TJ Sherwood not far behind.

When Wood guided the Tottenham Steam to a Greater Metro Junior 'A' Hockey League (GMHL) title last season, Barrie's Sherwood was his goaltender.

When Wood left the Steam and joined the New Tecumseth Civics this season as the general manager and head coach, Sherwood followed him.

"I really like his work ethic and determination to win," Sherwood said of Wood. "I decided to follow him and it was a good decision this year."

Was it ever.

The veteran netminder enjoyed the best statistical season of his career and as a result was named the GMHL's goaltender of the year.

"It's a great feeling," the 20-year-old said of the top-goalie honour.

This marks the second time in his career Sherwood has been named top goaltender. Two years ago, as an 18-year-old with the Alliston Hornets, he was named the Georgian Bay Mid-Ontario Junior Hockey League's goaltender of the year.

But Sherwood counts this season as his best.

"Stats wise, of course," he said.

In helping to lead the Civics to an impressive 37-5 record and first-place finish in the North Division, Sherwood posted a 16-1 record between the pipes with a sparkling 1.95 goals against average and .945 save percentage. He also had two shutouts.

Like any good goalie, Sherwood credited his teammates for his award-winning season.

"They let me see the puck. They let me focus on the puck instead of screens and stuff like that," said Sherwood, who, along with the Civics, were eliminated by the Parry Sound Islanders in seven games in the third round of the GMHL playoffs last week.

"The goaltender-of-the-year award is more like a team award," the five-foot-11, 175-pound puck stopper added. "If you don't have a good team in front of you, it's not going to be easy for the goalie.

“I think we all deserve that award."

Sherwood found out he had won the award earlier this month when he got a call from New Tecumseth goaltending coach Jordan Richardson.

"I was pretty excited learning the result of all the hard work we had put in together," Sherwood said.

Sherwood praised his goaltending coach for all the help and guidance he received throughout the season, especially when the Civics goaltender suffered a concussion some 20 games into the season.

Sherwood would miss two months of action.

"It was a collision and I decided to stay in, which is my bad," he said. "Then I got a puck to the head and that really put me out. That's where it took me two months to recover."

The time off was frustrating for the netminder, who was off the ice for some six weeks.

"He's really helped me with my mental game," Sherwood said of Richardson. "He believes I have all the skills. He just really calmed me down when I needed it.

"He told me to keep working hard and that's what I did during my injury. I tried to work hard to the limits of my concussion. By the time I was cleared, I was already in shape and ready to go."

This marks the second straight year that Sherwood has had to deal with a lengthy injury. Last season, with Tottenham, he pulled a groin and missed a month of action.

Sherwood would return and help the Steam go on to win the Russell Cup.

"It was a good year last year," he said.

So was this season, although the Civics fell just short against Parry Sound. New Tecumseth fell behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven series and was looking to become the first team in GMHL history to rally from a 3-0 deficit.

The Civics survived being swept at home with a 3-2 win and then grabbed a huge 5-4 decision in Parry Sound before tying the series and forcing a Game 7 in Alliston with a 6-4 win on the road.

The Islanders would take the deciding game when they broke a 1-1 tie early in the second period en route to a series-clinching 4-1 victory.

Despite the tough loss, the Civics enjoyed a great season and a reason for that, according to Sherwood, was the team's strong work ethic instilled by Wood.

"When we work hard, there's no team that can beat us," he said.

Sherwood describes his style as kind of a hybrid goalie.

"I stand up, sometimes I go down. Easy, breezy," he said with a chuckle.

His composure is a key to his game; nothing bothers him. That composure helps in big situations, like when his team finds itself down three games to none in a playoff series.

"I treat it like a normal game," Sherwood said. "I love winning every game. I know it's a big game, but if you think about it like that sometimes you doubt yourself.

"So, I just try and play the best I can play and give my team an opportunity to win."

One thing Sherwood is clear on is where his final season of junior hockey next season will be.

"I'm going to go wherever Ryan (is)," said Sherwood. "He's someone I trust."