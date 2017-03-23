This week's federal budget could be doing Barrie city council's work.

A levy on ride-sharing/hailing services, such as Uber, is designed to help level the private transportation playing field with the taxi industry.

The 2017 federal budget imposes, for the first time, GST/HST on these fares in the same way the 13% is charged on regular taxi rides.

“I think this is going to help,” said Coun. Peter Silveira, who sits on Barrie's taxi working group. “At the end of the day, I'm in favour of competition but I want to help make sure that it's a fair competition for everybody.”

Barrie councillors are creating regulations and licensing costs for ride-sharing services, while reducing them for the taxi industry, in an effort to create competitive balance.

But Jeff Wilton, an Uber driver in Barrie, says he doesn't think the new tax will make much difference to those choosing their ride.

“Since the majority of my fares are $10 or under, then it means an increase by $1 to $2, give or take,” he said. “I don't think it'll make a difference at all.

“It's tax. People will just accept it because they can't change it.”

Uber is a ride-sharing business which generally offers lower prices than licensed taxis, in part because it does not have the same level of regulation or taxation.

Barrie councillors are considering a two-year pilot project, effective July 1, that would regulate ride-sharing and driver-for-hire operations, as well as cutting licencing provisions for the city's cab companies.

The proposed changes would increase taxi cab company licensing fees in Barrie by $79 this year to $534 for the city's 10 companies, but lower licences by $128 to $237 for the city's 293 drivers and by $132 to $303 for Barrie's 173 taxis.

Uber has told the city it has between 301 and 450 active drivers in Barrie and that 433 trips were booked here from August to November last year. The licensing for its drivers and vehicles would be $6,888 in total under the proposed fees.

GST/HST is short for goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax.

The effect on federal revenues of charging it on all private transportation fares will be modest, however, about $3 million in additional revenue in 2017-18.

Updating tax measures to reflect changes in the economy

Over time, changes in the economy have made a number of provisions in Canada’s tax statutes less relevant than when they were first introduced.

To address these changes, Budget 2017 proposes to:

Amend the definition of a taxi business under the Excise Tax Act to level the playing field and ensure that ride-sharing businesses are subject to the same GST/HST rules as taxis.

Source: Government of Canada