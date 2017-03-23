MIDLAND – A local faces charges after a man was attacked with a knife, then had his wallet and prescription drugs stolen at a hotel March 4.

Midland town police located a man Tuesday and entered an address using a search warrant. A 28-year-old man was found hiding inside.

A Midland man is charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was also charged with two counts of failing to meet the terms of his release on other charges.

The man was scheduled for a bail hearing Wednesday in Barrie.