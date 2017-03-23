Grade 10 students across Ontario who have not been successful in past attempts will write the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test on March 30.

Students in other grades who have not been successful in past attempts will write the test as well.

For the Simcoe County District School Board, high school students who are writing the literacy test will attend school the morning of March 30. Regular classes will be delayed until the afternoon for all secondary students.

The March 30 literacy test will be administered in paper format only.

Students who are writing the literacy test are to arrive at school at their regular time and buses will be on regular schedules.

Students not writing the test will be picked up at their regular bus stops 4.25 hours later than their regularly scheduled pick-up time. All bused students will be transported home at their regularly scheduled time at the end of the day. Parents and students should check with their school for specific times.

Buses for elementary students are not affected.