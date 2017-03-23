The weather isn't done with Barrie.

Environment Canada is calling for light snow beginning after midnight, then a risk of freezing rain and wind becoming southeast at 20 kilometres an hour – with a low of -1 Celsius.

Friday will see light snow changing to periods of rain in the morning, a southwest wind at 20 km/h becoming light in the morning, a high of 8 C.

At night there will be periods of rain or snow, the low 0 C.