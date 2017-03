NEW TECUMSETH – A man was found by police sitting on the couch of a home which had been trashed, its furniture and floor urinated on, last Saturday morning.

Nottawasaga OPP responded to the break-in at an Alliston home at 10:30 a.m.

A 20-year-old New Tecumseth man was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, and mischief.

He was later released with a court date.