City police say two recent thefts of front-end loader attachments in south-Barrie might be connected.

The first took place overnight March 3 from a 35 Mapleview Dr. W. parking lot; the loader was found the next morning at Salem Road and Veterans Drive, its front-end plow missing.

On March 13, a CAT front-end loader was stolen from a Welham Road job site. Employees found it at 480 Huronia Rd., Huronia Medical Building, a short distance away, the next morning. Its front-end forks were missing.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a reflective construction jacket being dropped off by a silver car where the CAT was stolen.

A man is seen walking into the yard, starting the machine and driving it out to the roadway.

Police say those responsible might either own a business or residence in the area.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Const. B. Bromley at 705-725-7025, ext. 2780 or at bbromley@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.