An arrest warrant has been issued for a Barrie man who left photo ID behind after struggling with security at the Wellington Street Shoppers Drug Mart Tuesday evening.

David Newell, 18, is wanted for two counts of theft under $5,000.

At 6:20 p.m., a man entered the drug store, selected soft drinks and chocolate, then placed them in his backpack, police said.

As he left without paying, security stopped him and a struggle ensued.

A man broke free and bolted from the parking lot, but after dropping his backpack containing photo ID.

And two containers of cinnamon rolls taken from the nearby No Frills grocery store.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.