The first huge Barrie residential development proposed in the former Innisfil land is not quite ready for prime time.

A public meeting Monday on Watersand Construction's plan to build 1,445 residential units at McKay Road West and Veteran's Drive raised concerns from city councillors, city planning staff and Barrie landowners.

“This isn't just another development within the city of Barrie. What we're looking at here is a complete neighbourhood, the first of many to come,” said Coun. Andrew Prince, who represents this area.

Given that 3,500 people could one day live on this 218-acre development, he said traffic will be a concern.

“We have seen, in the past, in the south end of Barrie, the mistakes that have been made when we don't take into consideration the amount of people that we bring to a certain development,” Prince said.

Watersand needs a rezoning and an approved draft plan of subdivision to develop this property – which also includes a natural heritage area that would be transferred to city ownership, a six-acre Catholic elementary school site, bordering a five-acre park, and an 11-acre commercial area.

Coun. Bonnie Ainsworth asked about a public elementary school.

“Common sense says we need to at least think about where the children are going to go to school,” she said.

Watersand's residential development plans include 231 units of laneway townhouses, which are stated to be affordable housing.

Mayor Jeff Lehman asked for an explanation.

“The intent is that those units are market value, so they're not in terms of the affordable (housing) under the provincial policy statement or rental units,” said Keith MacKinnon, KLM Planning Partners, Watersand's consultant.

“So when you are listing units at the north end as affordable, what does that mean?” Lehman asked.

“That they would be significantly cheaper than what the single-detached and other product (housing) that's proposed in the draft plan itself,” MacKinnon said.

“So to clarify, none of those units are social housing or public housing or subsidized housing, they're all market (value), but they are different market prices ranging from inexpensive, smaller townhouses to presumably much more expensive, larger detached homes,” Lehman said. “That's the answer.”

“Yes,” MacKinnon said.

And as part of Monday's presentation, images were shown of what the various homes and townhouses would look like.

“I've received comments that the rendering really doesn't reflect the final result,” said Coun. Arif Khan. “Any idea how true to form your renderings are?”

“Well certainly a rendering is a rendering, an artistic idea of what it will look like,” MacKinnon said. “We're just providing you with an example of these type of units my clients have built throughout the GTA (Greater Toronto Area).”

He noted that Watersand will be following urban design guidelines that set out materials, built form, etc.

Coun. Sergio Morales wasn't satisfied with “a rendering is a rendering”.

“To me that's not a satisfactory answer,” he said.

Coun. Barry Ward had concerns about there not being sidewalks on both sides of some streets.

Brian Wight of Salem Road and his realtor, Casey Van Kessel, both had concerns about water and sewer servicing on Salem Road.

But Richard Forward, the city's general manager of infrastructure and growth management, said those service would go in when Salem Road was widened.

“Part of the whole planning process included an infrastructure implementation plan, so we've laid out all of the infrastructure that's needed to support growth in the (former Innisfil) lands, the timing of the same, and it's all been built into our development charges as well,” he said.

“The infrastructure will be in place generally the same time when the residents move in.”

City planning staff said there are issues with public access to and through the natural heritage system, road right-of-ways, pedestrian circulation through the site, and to the site, all the filling being proposed, its impact on the site and adjacent sites, and stormwater management systems that are off-site.

Watersand also wants to build 16 industrial employment blocks right across the street, at McKay and Veteran's, on 101 acres of land.

The Barrie-Innisfil Boundary Adjustment Act of 2009 transferred 5,770 acres from Innisfil to Barrie on Jan. 1, 2010.

Development plans for this huge area have been formulated slowly by the last two city councils in Barrie.

The Salem Secondary Plan and the Hewitt's Secondary Plan were both approved by Barrie city council in June 2014.

Late last year, a public meeting was held to rezone the Hewitt's and Salem secondary plans, where another 41,000 people are to live by 2031. About 5,700 units would be built in the Salem plan, 10,000 units in the Hewitt's plan.

These areas are for 60% of Barrie's population growth to 2031; the remaining 40% will be within the city's old borders.

The residential template is for a diversity of single-family homes, townhomes, two-unit homes, apartments, garages set-back to homes with restricted door sizes, smaller car spaces, retail places and restrictions on commercial/recreational vehicles in residential areas.

Both these applications now go to planning staff for a report to councillors, who can accept, reject or alter the rezoning or site plan application.

