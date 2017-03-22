(Re: ‘Sprawl eating up rural farmland’ in the March 14 edition of the Examiner)

The recent article on population growth (or urban sprawl) raises important questions about planning, policy formation and public participation. The ‘intensification zone’ that we live in (between Bradford and Barrie, and west of Lake Simcoe) is being carpet-bombed by mindless growth and urban sprawl. This is the direct result of plans imposed on us by Queen’s Park.

What is the point of mandating citizen participation in the formation and modification of local Official Plans (OPs) when the province repeatedly overrides those efforts with diktats, aided by a vassal Ontario Municipal Board?

I will never forget the astounding announcement at the conclusion of a year-long, well-attended OP public participation exercise in Innisfil in 2010. On the final day of all this input and work, we were calmly told that the population growth target we had all agreed upon would be doubled. No explanation provided. We were all shocked but helpless.

Soon after that debacle, the province announced the expansion of the green belt that squeezed the pent-up demand for housing into our area. Our area, being one that had thousands of acres of speculator-held ‘land-banked’ property zoned for agriculture. That land is now being converted to housing. Our municipal authorities are scrambling to find money to pay for the infrastructure that such population demands. This is ‘Smart Growth”? Whose interests are being served?

The result of the past 10 years or so of mushrooming growth reflects little, if any, awareness by ‘higher’ (aka smarter) authorities of the wasteful and counter-social outcomes of post-Second World War housing development debacles such as Levittown, N.Y.

These are not the models we should be guided by.

Haven’t the ‘higher’ authorities read books such as Ken Greenberg’s recent ‘Walking Home: The Life and Lessons of a City Builder’? Or, ‘The Geography of Nowhere’? Have they not heard of Jane Jacobs? Have they ever visited places in the world (e.g. Scandinavia, Switzerland, Holland) that have worked out better development models?

When will we all wake up to the fact that, if present ideas continue to dominate, in another 10 years we will no longer be living in a pastoral, semi-rural lakeside paradise. Instead, we will be in the middle of Canada’s largest conurbation. A once-attractive place where farmland has been turned into housing developments ill-served (if at all) by transit and infrastructure, while friendly and independent local businesses have vanished.

Maybe we should just bow down and rename our home Queen’s Park North.

Stuart Marwick

Innisfil