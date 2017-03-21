ESSA TWP. - Two Toronto men face charges after fleeing police when arrested for shoplifting Saturday afternoon at the Angus Shoppers Drug Mart.

OPP were called there at 5:30 p.m. after razor blades were taken and officers spotted two men in a car in the parking lot.

As they were being arrested, police said, they fled on foot.

The OPP canine unit tracked the men and they were arrested. A bag of various medications was found in the car.

Two men, age 42 and 44, are charged with resisting a police officer, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and escaping lawful custody.

They were scheduled for bail hearings Sunday.