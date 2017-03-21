A Brampton man faces firearm and drug charges after walking into traffic in downtown Barrie Saturday evening.

At 6 p.m. city police officers tried to speak to a man who had walked off the sidewalk directly into the path of oncoming traffic at the corner of Mary and Dunlop streets.

But the man refused to speak with officers and fled to a nearby restaurant, where he was caught running out the side door.

Police determined he possessed a loaded 9mm Luger pistol, along with a quantity of heroin and cocaine.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking and numerous firearm-related offences.

He was held for a bail hearing Sunday.