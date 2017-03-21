Not the sharpest tools in the drawer, this pair.

Two Barrie men face theft and stolen property charges after various pieces of building material were lifted from Simcoe Building Centre Monday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., the pair were spotted inside the Ferndale Drive North store selecting materials, then leaving without paying – as noticed by staff and several customers.

They were then spotted carrying a Simcoe Building Centre bucket and several drywall tools while walking north on Ferndale.

Someone spotted them and called police, who arrested the pair at the corner of Edgehill Drive and Fox Run.

A 28-year-old man is charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and breaching the terms of his release on another charge.

The other man, age 50, is charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

He's also wanted for a residential break-in that took place in early February.

Both were held for bail hearings Tuesday morning in Barrie.