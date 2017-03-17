Kids participate in March break camps at museum
Image: 1 of 1
Kids participating in a March break day camp at the Simcoe County Museum peer through the window of the apothecary exhibit while taking part in a scavenger hunt, Thursday. From left are six-year-old Maisy Foley and her two sisters, eight-year-old Lily and six-year-old Lauren, as well as six-year-old Hailey Rosart. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
The Simcoe County Museum hosted March break day camps for kids this week.
The museum also has a new exhibit called Only in Canada, which is at the Midhurst facility until May 4.