A Barrie man faces 10 charges in connection with two motorcycle incidents last year.

On Nov. 5, city police say two speeding motorcycles were doing wheelies, and weaving in and out of traffic on Dunlop Street West.

Officers caught up to them as they turned up Bayfield Street, but the motorcycles did not stop - speeding up to pull another wheelie and gesturing toward police.

They were not followed as they merged onto Highway 400.

On Nov. 10, police officers spotted speeding, swerving bikes on Bayfield Street North. Police said the motorcycles were speeding, riding on their rear wheels and swerving between lanes.

At Bayfield and Livingstone streets, police said the bikes went through a red light when oncoming traffic had an advance-green light.

When police tried to stop the motorcycles, one accelerated north on Bayfield and out of the city - while the second bike pulled a u-turn at Bayfield and Hanmer Road, fleeing south on Bayfield.

Another motorist photographed the two motorcycles while they were stopped on Bayfield.

On Thursday, a 30-year-old man turned himself in after being contacted by police.

He is charged with two counts of stunt driving, two counts of dangerous driving, two counts of flight from police, two counts of driving while suspended and two counts of having a licence plate not clearly visible.

Police are seeking an arrest warrant for the second motorcyclist.